Cody High School recently wrapped up a successful fall sports season.
With changes made due to the pandemic, each of the six fall sports faced its own set of challenges, but for the most part administrators, coaches, parents and fans did their part to follow the guidelines.
As we head into the winter season, the increase in COVID-19 cases throughout the state means stricter regulations.
The WHSAA Board of Directors has issued a face covering mandate for all winter sports and activities. This mandate will be for spectators as well as participants and coaches. Previously fans could take their masks off if they were socially distanced in the stands, but that will no longer be the case.
“We’re in such a different place with the virus right now than we were in August,” WHSAA commissioner Ron Laird said. “We were strongly encouraging face masks, but we weren’t requiring them. And then at our (recent) culminating events, we did require them.”
In the fall, CHS got a variance to have more than 600 spectators in the gym. That won’t be the case in the winter, with only 100 allowed. The Activities Office is still determining the best way handle the situation, but tickets will obviously first go to parents of competing athletes.
And unlike the fall, no concessions will be available.
While these restrictions are frustrating for many, it is important to note that situations are always changing during these times and these rules could be amended during the season.
Until then everyone should do their part to make sure these athletes get a full season. They are all practicing hard at their various sports and are just happy to be out doing something they enjoy. We don’t want it to be cut short.
We wish every team the best of luck, and we hope you have a full, healthy season.
