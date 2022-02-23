To the editor:
A dangerous bill has been introduced in the Wyoming Legislature calling for a convention of States to amend the U.S. Constitution under Article V of the Constitution (HJ0002 Convention of States).
Article V spells out two ways our Constitution can be amended:
1. Two-thirds of each House of Congress must pass a proposed amendment and then three-quarters of the states must ratify the amendment before it is added to the Constitution.
2. If two-thirds of the state legislatures apply for a convention, Congress is constitutionally required to call it. Three-quarters of the states would still have to ratify an amendment for it to become part of the Constitution.
While HJ0002 calls for a convention limited to “imposing fiscal restraints on the federal government, limiting the power and jurisdiction of the federal government and limiting the terms of office for federal officials and members of Congress,” there is no language in the Constitution to limit a convention to these issues.
Even the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC) and the Convention of States Action declare that delegates to a Convention of States will have the opportunity to pass amendments that could:
• Force the federal government to return federal lands to the states.
• Limit Supreme Court Justices to nine members.
• Require a balanced federal budget.
• Impose limits on federal spending and taxation.
• Remove federal management of health care.
• Remove federal management of education.
• Remove federal management of energy policy.
This is an ALEC-written bill, sponsored by Representative Dan Laursen (HD 25 Park County).
Today, 34 of the 50 states would need to call a constitutional convention. So far, 15 states have. In another nine states a similar bill has passed one legislative chamber and bills have been introduced in 17 more including, now, Wyoming.
(s) renee tafoya
Cody
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.