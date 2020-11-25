To the editor:
I have delayed writing this to ensure that I have not missed reporting on this issue. However, it appears that I have not.
When this paper published tabulated election results across the county for the elections earlier this month by voting district, I was surprised to not find results for the proposal to amend the constitution of this state to transfer the public’s power to decide how much indebtedness that municipalities may take on for sewer projects, to state legislators.
The amendment proposal was defeated by the voters, in some measure because some 30,000 of them recorded no vote, yet failed to endorse the proposal. In the absence of affirmation by a majority of the votes cast, the proposal to amend the constitution failed.
It is in my view that my fellow citizens declined to relinquish their authority over such large expenditures. Yet, I was surprised to find that I had to consult an online story from the Powell Tribune to learn this result. Nor was I able to find a story introducing the issues to the readers of the Cody Enterprise but for a piece in October taken from an online blog with a clear editorial perspective that is well to the left of the vast majority of Park County voters, as confirmed by their choices across the November 2020 ballot.
I would submit that a proposed amendment to our state constitution should be presented to the voters, with invitations to debate its merits, very early in an election cycle by any local paper that hopes to be consulted for information of greater moment than the weekly grocery specials. The results should also be reported.
(s) rod hall
Cody
