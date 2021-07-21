The Big Horn Avenue pedestrian crossing issue continues to get hotter and more contentious.
Last week at the Park County Commission meeting, Stefanie Bell, a Cody School Board member and acting chair for Cody’s Urban Systems and Traffic Committee, urged the Wyoming Department of Transportation staff to install pedestrian crosswalks and potentially install traffic lights on the corridor as soon as possible.
WYDOT staff responded that nothing would be done until at least 2023, following the conclusion of a traffic study on the corridor.
There are very good reasons to wait for completion of a traffic study. There is also a very good reason to speed up the study and the project – the safety of the Cody Middle School students crossing Big Horn Avenue every school day.
Last fall a CMS student was hit by a truck attempting to cross Big Horn. If one student is killed or seriously injured crossing that street, that is one too many.
Cody Mayor Matt Hall said at last week’s commissioners’ meeting the City Council could consider paying for and installing additional traffic and warning signs before the study is completed.
WYDOT needs to have sufficient time to finish a complete study of the situation.
WYDOT District Engineer Pete Hallsten said the study will provide statistical evidence proving what is needed. Without that evidence, unforeseen problems can be created by unnecessary infrastructure.
We urge WYDOT to speed up the traffic study process as much as possible while still doing a thorough, extensive analysis and if steps can be taken in the meantime to mitigate the situation, we urge those involved to take them for the safety of Cody Middle School students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.