By the time you read this, I will no longer be spending my days at the Cody Enterprise, ready to answer calls on news tips, talk with angry or happy readers, and chat with colleagues I have gotten to know well over the years.
During the Fourth of July week of festivities back in 2017, I dragged my family from a vacation at the family cabin near Douglas up to Cody for a quick stopover.
While I was applying for a job at the Cody Enterprise, my wife and children were dropped off at City Park to enjoy a free concert and peruse the vendors set up there.
We couldn’t find a hotel in our price range in town, so we stayed the night in Powell. I had been to Cody before as part of fishing trips with my father and brother, so I was already sold on the move. The quick trip was to convince the family, and it worked. Soon after I took the job and started as the news editor at the end of July.
Less than a month after my five-year anniversary here I am, with excitement for my next step and fond memories for what I’ve experienced, moving on.
I’m taking over the editor’s duties at a paper in a town similar to and different from Cody, one with more ag and less tourism, a bit smaller (no Walmart) but still full of friendly people. My children are trading in blue and gold for orange and black, I’m leaving an Enterprise for a Tribune – the Powell Tribune, to be precise.
The switch is for me a chance to lead a newsroom and cut my commute by five minutes (I live outside Ralston), but is nonetheless tough. I have been thinking wistfully of all I’ll miss of Cody before reminding myself I’m not actually moving.
But, while I’ll still be in Cody on occasion to cover county matters, I will no longer be dodging tourists everyday or waiting in long lunch lines at just about any restaurant or drive-thru in town.
I’ll also miss going into the Cody Rec Center everyday to pick up my son, swinging by Albertsons for the best darn pizza dough, or getting a coffee at the Rawhide or Mudd huts or The Station.
I’ll miss being able to swing by Legends Bookstore on a whim to browse the fantastic selection of regional history books, or by the library to pick up my older son, who seemed to know all of the librarians on a first-name basis.
I’ll miss being a part of a fantastic school district, where my two boys learned so much and were treated so well at Eastside School – although I’m excited to be in another great one in Powell.
I’ll miss the many parks – when my family initially lived in Cody, Mentock was a favorite. Lately I’ve enjoyed bringing lunch to City Park, people watching and enjoying the summer weather.
I’ll miss the great fishing right through town, being able to head down to the lower Shoshone on my lunch break and experience some world-class fly fishing.
But I’ll be less than a half hour up the road, I’ll still have to come to town to go to the courthouse, go to Walmart and sneak in lunch dates with my wife, who still works in Cody.
For all of the gravity of changing jobs, this move is an easy one. I’m happy that I don’t have to truly say bye, but I won’t be around town quite as often. I’ll still come here for the great fishing, the fantastic museums and enjoy a town that exudes so much Western history.
It has been my pleasure to work for the Cody Enterprise, the paper founded by Buffalo Bill, and to work with a great group of people.
I leave without saying “good riddance,” but instead, “see you soon.”
