This Sunday is Mother’s Day.
I may be the first person in history to feel this way, but my mom, the sweet and lovely Naomi, was beyond a doubt, hands-down, bar none, the greatest mother in the annals of history and I boldly include Mother Teresa in that equation.
Mom wasn’t an educated gal – she quit school in the eighth grade to work and bring money into her poor parents’ household, but what she lacked in years spent learning, she made up for in purely sacrificial love. So this is an ode to my wonderful Mom.
M is for the Mallo Cup you gave me, after I wolfed my own down like a pig;
That’s how you would always save me, your heart was pure and oh so big.
I’ll never understand why I can’t remember if I took my meds only minutes ago, but I’ve got a bear-trap memory for things that happened as far back as my crib. I can picture exactly each kitchen chair my sisters and I were sitting in as we were about to partake of the rare candy bar treat cheap ol’ dad would buy on occasion.
Mom loved her creamy Mallo Cups in an almost unholy way and always cut hers in half. I sucked down my smoothie in one selfish gulp and must have had just the right, whimpery look, because Mom just that fast gave me the second half of her Mallo Cup.
That might not seem earth-shaking, but to me that half of a Mallo Cup symbolized everything Mom was. If you wanted it, she sacrificially gave it (I may have inherited that trait since if there’s one bite of pizza left, I’m giving it to my perfect dog, not coincidentally named Naomi).
O is for the other mothers I knew, my Mom put the rest of them to shame;
The guilt of it still make me feel blue, that time I thoughtlessly called you a name.
Jerry Sally was my stud friend who in junior high had already been with older girls before I even had my first awkward kiss. I saw Jerry’s dad beat him senseless after one of those sleepovers with Mae Jean Perian, a sophomore floozy. Jerry talked to his mother in words I’d not say for many years, but she talked to him about the same way and would slap him occasionally.
Again I remember the living room chair I was sitting in when Mom walked by and I called her an unfair name. As she sadly continued to the kitchen, Jerry punched me in the arm and said, “Don’t talk to your Mom like that!”
I said, “But you always do,” to which he came back, “Yeah, but my Mom is a (b-word); yours isn’t.” When I later told Mom I’m sorry, she completely understood and would’ve given me her last Mallo Cup had she had one.
T is for the end ’cause I’m out of space, with so many accolades left to go. So for brevity sake, I’ll say I had the best “Mot” ever, and if I had more space you would surely know.
