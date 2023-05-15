“The sky is falling! The sky is falling!”
That misleading warning is likely the one thing you remember about Chicken Little. The young chicken’s heart was in the right place even though the warning itself was dubious.
If the sky really was falling, that would be a major catastrophe, and Chicken Little wanted to make sure Goosey Loosey, Turkey Lurkey and the rest were safe.
Similar fairy tale musings have been spurred in recent months by Park County Commissioners’ discussions with citizens Larry Dodge and Larry French, who are seeking county funds to invest in the future food security of Park County.
Dodge and French’s plan involves purchasing enough freeze-dried food to feed a third of the county for at least a month — at the cost of $2.65 million a month.
The duo cited a variety of hypothetical emergencies that could necessitate the use of this stored food, from an electromagnetic pulse to an economic crisis.
We’ll concede French and Dodge one point: There’s no telling what unexpected emergencies the future holds. We’ve all been made painfully aware of that in the past few years.
The only thing predictable about life is its unpredictability. And maybe one day, we’ll look back and see the wisdom in Dodge and French’s plan.
But it’s hard to justify shelling out taxpayer dollars on food storage for the future when there are known problems in the community right now.
The Enterprise has reported in recent months that local food pantries have seen substantial increases in use. Why invest in the far-out “what ifs” when we can work on solving the current problems that could eventually eliminate those “what ifs?”
The thought behind Dodge and French’s plan is admirable. But if you want to make a difference in the community, there are many more practical places to invest that $2.65 million to strengthen Park County, both in the present and the future.
Stephen Dow
Bravo Mr. Dow. You sound like a right frugal fellow who wouldn’t waste money on car insurance… dental prophylaxis or having an extra pair of skivvies in the drawer…. All terribly wasteful expenditures.
