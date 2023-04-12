I hope to “capitalize” on some name-dropping this week. I believe it is incumbent on us as a community to take care of our old, lifelong bachelors in culinary ways.
In that spirit, I’d like to give a shout-out to local broker JAN BRENNER and report … I want some of that Pasta Fagioli Soup from your brochure. I can’t buy any of your listed properties at the current time; I’m between opportunities and fear change anyway. I s’pose I’ll one day die right here in this home, where the buffalo roam; where the cats and the cockroaches play.
Whew, I really went off-point there, but I must have that pasta soup. I know what I like when I see it, and when I saw that recipe for Pasta Fagioli, I knew I had to have it. I refuse to try and do it myself because that takes effort and it won’t turn out the way it looks in that picture. I insist it be lovingly prepared and dropped off by Jan Brenner herself.
I lovingly remember and cherish that memory of Jan’s dad, Lynn Ackerman. Lynn was the only building contractor who ever truly “got me.” As he once told his chortling crew, Jimmy Neely and Chucky when they made their snide “Blough should be here soon; it’s almost noon” cracks, “I don’t care what time Blough gets here. He always gets it done and they never leak or blow off.” Ah Lynn, you had me at, “Good afternoon, Sunshine.”
There’s certain peril involved with soliciting free meals, as I tried that crap with THERESA DONLEY and her prized lasagna a couple decades ago. Hearing her talk about lasagna at the gym, I said it was my favorite and I could be disarmingly charming in them days. Just like that, Theresa said, “I’m gonna make you my best batch and leave it in the fridge at my office. Come by, and grab it Monday.”
I was giddy with drooling excitement and was directed to the back by someone. Imagine my breaking heart when I dug through that fridge like a packrat and found nothing resembling lasagna. After a woeful call to Theresa, she determined a crew of painters had worked back there over the weekend and apparently one of those packrats stole my lasagna. The statute has expired, but sleep with one eye open, fella.
I have good memories of talking to Theresa and her late husband Mike at the old Fitness Center and I’m sure I’m not the only one who remembers Mike as the nicest guy to walk a gym floor.
And a final shout-out to our own Mayor MATT HALL. Who’d a ever thunk a mayor that young, no taller than me, and with a father named “Bucky.” could do such a bang-up job runnin’ this town? The man’s a keeper. And who could ever forget his late, great, effervescent mother Donni Hall? Good God I loved that woman. I once spelled her name wrong in a column, citing “Dawnie” and I’ve never seen a brighter smile than when she scolded me for the mistake.
Here’s to those we’ve loved and lost.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.