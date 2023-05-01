We use the word so casually, presuming everyone knows what we mean. Cowboy up! Cowboy State. UW’s “The World Needs More Cowboys.” National Cowboy Day.
As a kid, I thought I knew what a cowboy was, and maybe I was right. My “cowboy” world revolved around the Cody Nite Rodeo where I was one of a bunch of kids with horses who ran barrels and did ring spearing and played musical barrels for quarters and the amusement of the tourists ... filling in the time it took to get ready for their next events.
My pony, whose one positive attribute was his deep-gold palomino coat, hated it all and made his feelings clear to everyone, sometimes provoking groans or laughter from the rodeo crowds as he humiliated me. He knew every trick in the book and invented a few along the way. Somehow, through it all, I remained optimistic that one day my brilliant training would show results. That didn’t happen.
Still, all those hours at the rodeo gave me what I thought was a good feeling for the word “cowboy” and its various definitions. Cowboys were the men and boys who worked on surrounding ranches and came to town to test their skills (and maybe pick up a few bucks). They were the real deal, as were the old-timers, men who’d done it all and had the broken-down bodies to prove it.
Thanks to my mother’s open-door policy and ever-brewing coffee pot up on Green Creek, I came to know a few of them.
Mostly, Cody had a lot of drugstore cowboys, otherwise known as “ca-boys,” with the accent on the first syllable. They dressed for the role and lined the bars, caging drinks, at night. I’m not sure what they did for a living, if anything.
Then, came the wannabes, following the myth of the West, looking for something. We called them the rodeo cowboys — the boys who showed up here from all over the country to try their hand with a rope or on a bronc or bull. They would evolve into the rodeo specialists of today.
I ran into one of them many, many years later in a Hilton Hotel bar overlooking Istanbul’s Bosporus where that six degrees of separation thing took a twist. Turned out that, although we’d met during a training program, our lives had overlapped at the Cody rodeo where he’d spent the summer of his seventeenth year thanks to a lucky bronc ride. The easy win, the girls and a fake ID had hooked him on rodeo until he broke an arm.
What was his takeaway? That he’d darned well better go to college. He’d seen the human wrecks. He’d seen boys on their way to that state, and he wanted none of it. So, there he was: a spy in a seriously dangerous profession.
I had to smile, but I couldn’t really argue. The working cowboys were hard on their bodies while the old-timers certainly were “human wrecks.” Yet, they were also tough men whose lives had been full of challenges, who had acquired many rugged ranching skills.
They were strong in the sense of perseverance despite the odds and were wise in knowing their own limitations.
The old-timers had trouble with things like hygiene and moderation, were a bit to the far extreme on the reliability spectrum and were pretty much people educated by the land and the need to survive with all the moral flexibility that entails.
When I think of the word “cowboy,” then, I think of those men from another time with all their foibles, their fortitude, their weaknesses. They weren’t exactly role models for a modern world. They’d probably have a fit laughing if they knew the idealistic labels that have been slapped on them. They definitely did not live by any “Code of the West.” As for the slogan “a cowboy is not what you are but who you are,” they’d probably scratch their unshaven chins, tilt their chairs back on their hind legs, wondering, “What the heck does that mean, anyway?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.