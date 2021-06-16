To the editor:
I would like to take this time to personally thank the community for the outpouring of support and good wishes for my retirement.
I would especially like to thank my crew and their wives for making my retirement party so special. They put a lot of work into it! I would also like to thank Bryan Edwards and his staff for all of the things they have done for me, they made my job a lot easier. A thank you to the county commissioners past and present, it’s been great to work with you all. The support of my family, especially my Mom and Dad (Mary and Vern Nieters) my biggest supporters throughout my life ... thanks Mom and Dad... I love you very much.
My 38 years with the county have been remarkable. During this time, I met a lot of people that helped me grow. I enjoyed the many years working for this great community. I thank all of your for your support. I thank God mostly for everything He’s done and given me in life. I look forward to my next chapter whatever what might be. But for now ... I’m golfing, riding my Harley and enjoying my daughters, grandson and some time off.
(s) ron ‘mud’ nieters
Cody
Thanks for your many years Mud! Sorry I was out of town and couldn't make the party! Enjoy retirement!!!
