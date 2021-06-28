Cody’s tourist season is back to normal, if not better than normal.
This week’s Cody Stampede events clearly prove that point. Xtreme Bulls is back. Every night of the rodeo is open to as many ticket holders as can fit in the stands.
While it may be too much for some locals who like to leave for the week, it’s good for the town, the businesses who rely on tourists and the residents who work for, own and patronize those businesses.
We are very pleased to see things retuning to normal this summer.
Cody is and has always been a town catering to tourists and it appears this summer more people than ever are taking us up on the invitation of coming to visit.
And while there are many events in Cody over the summer, few show off the town quite like this week.
This is the Rodeo Capital of the World, and Wednesday many of the country’s top bull riders and bull fighters will show off their skills in Xtreme Bulls. The rest of the week, the largest one-header rodeo, the Cody Stampede, takes over the rodeo grounds, culminating in a Sunday Fourth of July rodeo that could already be sold out by the time you’re reading this.
Along with all of that, we’ll have our parades Friday-Sunday, craft fair, music in the park Friday-Sunday, and smaller events scattered around town.
It’s busy and fun, a chance for residents to see just how much many people wish they could live where we do and maybe gain even more appreciation for Cody.
So, whether or not you’ll attend any events or even be in town, let’s all celebrate a signature week in what could be an incredible summer in Cody.
