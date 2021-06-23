Into every life, a little rain must fall, they say.
I say: Raindrops keep fallin’ on my head, and just like the guy whose feet are too big for his bed, nothing seems to fit; those raindrops keep falling on my head; they keep falling ...
Forgive me for launching into old song lyrics again, but unlike the guy with the ghastly feet, they do seem to fit at the current time. A while back, the forecast turned from “sunny and mild” to “increasingly cloudy with possible storm brewing.” Then last Wednesday, it became, “Severe storm warnings; no unnecessary travel.”
This perfect storm originated in my mind. My finely tuned brain requiring lots of maintenance, occasionally throws a rod and needs to be put up on the rack. I don’t know why I blow a head gasket every six years, but do know these depressions always start with what I long ago labeled a “mind game.”
Anyone knowing me is familiar with my OCD mind games. It’s basically being triggered to endlessly ruminate on some social interaction detail that came 100% natural and mindless for a lifetime till that point. Without getting into laborious detail as I have with some, my first mind game – and we all remember our first – developed in my mid-20s and I vividly remember every detail. In a nutshell, at a small gathering where I was my usual life of that party, I suddenly began questioning which of the storyteller’s eyes I should be looking into.
It became lodged in my brain, turned into an obsession, and every conversation became a battle to make eye contact. The next morning at Country Kitchen (you may know as Granny’s) for my usual pre-work breakfast, I could barely look the waitress (who was probably thinking, “This guy looks an awful lot like that funny guy that ate here yesterday”) in the eye.
So there’s your tutorial into one of my dozens of mind games that might materialize at any given time. Normally I can fight them off with individual “antidotes,” brilliantly developed over time with assistance from the good folks at Pfizer and they’re relegated to curious, inconvenient blips. But when one becomes antidote-resistant, it piggybacks into a raging depression.
I got threatening signs mid-June, and the forecast worsened days later, as witnessed by my name on a separate page of this Enterprise edition. To my great shame, I repeated – albeit barely – a vehicular sin committed 15 years ago. This one was aided by a perfect storm of fluky circumstances and quizzically manufactured offenses, but it happened.
No, I’m not crying “victim,” which signifies blamelessness. I was oddly victimized, however, and far worse, so was my sweet, blameless dog Ginger. Details will evolve, and in spite of the relentless downpour, If there’s one thing … I know – the blues they send to meet me, won’t defeat me. It won’t be long till happiness steps up to greet me …
I hope that’s not just wishful singing; the last epic mental storm lasted nigh upon a year. Gimme a break, Noah; I could do 40 days and 40 nights with my eyes closed!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.