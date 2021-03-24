One of my favorite musical artists, Jerry Jeff Walker, passed away this winter.
One of his writings, a lesser known song “Too Old to Change” is one of my favorites. I like it because the phrase is lyrically clever and the tune snappy. But is that lyric really true?
Change is an incendiary word. It evokes a highly charged, emotional response in almost everyone. I recall a cartoon a while back that pictured a speaker who was shouting to the crowd, “Who wants change?” The crowd enthusiastically shouted back, “We do!”
His follow-up question, “Who wants to change?” was met with crickets. It’s a humorous scene, but one that plays out regularly in real life.
So why don’t we want to see change? Is it the uncertainty of what is to come? Do we fear that change means loss? Can we really be too old to change? Let’s get real about it, because we all change – all the time.
Stepping back a few decades, who would have believed that our television would have more than a handful of fuzzy channels? Or that the power of the huge 3B2 mainframe computer in your office would be dwarfed by the capacity of the smart phone you carry in your pocket today? These changes are significant and have become a routine part of our daily life. And those changes are not just for the young! I find myself chuckling at the thought of my 83-year-old mother on Facebook! Nope. We can never be too old to change – or at least be affected by it!
The business of Forward Cody is about change. We see change as not only positive, but necessary.
It was once said, “If you keep doing what you’ve always done, you’ll get what you always got.” Business growth is necessary to capture new trends, new markets and the many new ways the world behaves.
The Swiss watch manufacturer who laughed off the ability to utilize the quartz movement isn’t laughing anymore. Nor is the guy who went “all in” with VCR rental stores. Things change in business and they always will.
Forward Cody’s job is to seek opportunities to participate in business projects and help them to be successful in that new environment. In doing so, we help people change, adapt and ready themselves for what is to come.
FC helps make other small but significant changes, too. When our organization was formed 14 years ago, the founders had one simple premise. Grow jobs. Grow jobs that matter to the people who get them. That one simple task creates change – change for the one person who gains quality employment. Change really matters to the seasonal employee who now has a full-time, year-round position. We love that kind of change.
We love the change that adds new infrastructure, new parks and new amenities to our community. Those changes enrich our quality of life and build the community’s character. Sit and watch the Mentock Park all inclusive playground for a while and you’ll see what I mean.
So is change bad? Not when we work together as a community to create it. Not when we ask, “How do we shape our future?” and act upon that answer. Being a participant in the change does a whole lot more than simply becoming a skeptic or a critic. To participate requires one to learn and understand, and in doing so maybe even change a bit themselves.
If we don’t lead the changes heading our way, others certainly will. We’re never too old to change.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.