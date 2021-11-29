Santa surrendered and had fallen prostrate on the ground before him. The festive garland begged for mercy as it hung perilously along the home’s eaves. Deer everywhere braced themselves against the onslaught. Lights flashed like 1970s strobe lights.
Was it a scene from a sci-fi thriller? Had an evil menace entered the land? Was Armageddon finally here?
Nope: This was the vibe here some 17 years ago when I wrote about it in this space. It was just another windy, gusty, breezy day in Cody, Wyoming.
Hmmm … not much has changed, has it?
So dreadful has the wind been lately, I can literally think of nothing else to write about this week. My brain is windblown, my thoughts preoccupied and my creativity withered like a prune. That’s not to mention my dried-up hands, which repeatedly slip off the keyboard, leaving some odd keystrokes behind.
Of course, it could have something to do with my not being able to see the computer screen in the first place. All that moving air seems to have adhered my contacts to my eyeballs. I’d wear my glasses if I could pry the lenses from my eyes. With the Cody Zephyr, though, the specs would probably fly off my face anyway.
I remember driving home that night 17 years ago when I saw that giant, inflatable Santa writhing in agony on the ground. Talk about a deflated ego — there it was in all its sad reality. Each wind gust beat poor Santa mercilessly from side to side. I hurried on by, not that I wanted to avert my eyes from the carnage, but because I was afraid Ol’ Saint Nick would soon loose his bonds and come flying straight in through my windshield.
I also recall herds of those cute, lighted deer and such in yards throughout the city all attempting a hasty exit. I’m sure they were communicating in some secret language, saying, “Look, we know we’re inanimate objects, and inanimate objects aren’t ones to complain — not being able to talk and all. But with all the wind in Cody, we’re tempted to find lodging elsewhere. Maybe Florida has a nice lawn ornament community.” At the time, I advised anyone missing those festive quadrupeds in their front yard to check with Fort Lauderdale.
I continued the drive home as trees whipped wildly with each 60-mph gust. The strings of lights on their branches flashed so fast, I thought I was driving through a disco. Icicle-type light strings flipped up and stuck in rain gutters. Mesh lights were ripped from shrubs like blankets from a clothesline. I remember wondering about the death toll for all the broken holiday lights. I can’t imagine that too many outdoor displays that night came through the squalls unscathed.
Christmas decorations aren’t the only things destined to take a beating in this gusty weather. Dumpster lids flap madly as if gasping for air. Lawn chairs not stored after summer’s last hurrah are now slammed into fences. And residents have a decidedly forward posture as they struggle to make their way from the storefront to their car.
Maybe Mother Nature will allow us to call a truce, this being the holiday season and all.
Dream on, oh wind-blown one. This is Cody after all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.