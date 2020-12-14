To the editor:
On Nov. 30, I was in Cody on business and in the interest of “keeping it local” and supporting small, independent businesses, I went into a Cody store with the intention of buying a gift certificate for my wife.
There was one lady at the counter checking out and one of the proprietors helping her. The COVID was mentioned and one of them started on a rant about how stupid the Wyoming legislature is for delaying the legislative session.
The apparent husband of the proprietor came in and joined the conversation about how evil it is for orders to come down from Washington for our local people to obey to keep ourselves safe.
I roamed around the store for a while looking at merchandise and after about 10 minutes in the store I left without being acknowledged as being a potential customer.
By the way, I was the only one of the four in the store who was wearing a mask.
(s) tom bibbey
Powel
(3) comments
[angry] as far as the mask thing. you're on your own. but the customer service issue, is an issue. it is bad here in a lot of places, but not all. small business owner can get very full of themselves and forget where the bread and butter come from. they treat customers and employees the same.
in a word crappy
worked for some of these small business in this area. they have no real idea what they are up against, and they are doing it to themselves. they are all knowing and all seeing and will fail in time. sad to say.
that is my opinion, change my mind [batman]
And Jim goes and proves exactly what Tom was saying. Their is a solid group of people in Cody that are unwelcoming and rude, and they almost all spew right wing hate with every comment.
I'm new to the area and have had the opposite experience of F Miller. Most of the rude, opinionated and hateful people I have encountered are on the left. How do I know they are liberals? They tell me in no uncertain terms.
