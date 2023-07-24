Pointed-toe shoes. Texting-itis. Bad computer posture.
Scrunched toes. Thumbs half-mast. Pain in the neck.
Sometimes, we’re our own worst enemies — and our bodies show it.
First, let me just say that I feel sorry for podiatrists; these folks must be a troubled and conflicted lot. On the one hand, today’s shoe styles leave their patients and would-be patients in a boat-shoe load of hurt. Foot docs are never happy when anyone is in pain. On the other hand, they are making more than a little cash with what Dr. Hillary Brenner, a New York podiatrist, calls “shoe-icide.” The platforms, stilettos and pointy-toes of today are really mangling the feet of their wearers, creating such ailments as bunions, hammertoes and plantar fasciitis — for both women and men.
While I haven’t worn these over-the-top shoes, I still suffer with these ailments. The foot doc calls it, “born to the wrong parents,” i.e., bad genes. I have so much metal in one foot that my X-rays look like an erector set has taken residence in my foot. My point is: Take extra care with shoe purchases, so one isn’t destined for pain medicines, physical therapy, injections or surgery. That cute little knee scooter I pushed around was fun for a few days, but the cuteness got old fast.
I’ve also had trouble with my left thumb, but it was long before I scored a plastic thumb joint replacement—and long before I had a smartphone. I remember how easy it was to send text messages or e-mail, but now simply holding the phone irritates my thumb with its fake joint. It’s a dilemma since I so enjoy having this mini-computer. With it, I can read the news, check the weather, see what’s happening with Facebook friends — and yes, even connect with our home’s thermostat, garage door or music. Still, I have to prop up my phone on a pillow to get rid of the thumb ache.
Writing in About.com, ergonomics expert Chris Adams notes that those who use their phones to excess can develop a repetitive motion injury known as Texting Thumb. “The thumb is sufficient to press a key on your phone’s keypad without much stress being placed on it,” Adams writes. “It is mainly the traveling the thumb tip does over the keypad, which is often a couple of square inches. This is a lot of work on a joint that, quite frankly, isn’t designed to move that much.”
Finally, my “pain in the neck” is likely due to poor posture at my desk. I strain to see the computer monitor which meant I wasn’t sitting up straight in my chair. My spinal cord was compressed in this position and wasn’t the least bit happy about it.
I should have embraced ergonomics training more diligently. I’d have spent more time raising and lowering my chair, raising and lowering my computer screen, as well as moving it forward or back. Then, I could have found a perfect position in which I could see the monitor, but also sit up straight without straining my neck.
The bottom line is: Don’t give a thumbs-up to silly shoes — and avoid pains in the neck. Your feet, thumbs and neck will thank you.
