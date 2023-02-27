To the editor:
Public trust lies with the National Park Service to keep wildlands and development in balance in Yellowstone.
Park managers are never supposed to keep adding development without first removing development. That’s the way it’s supposed to work, so we are told.
Upon entering Yellowstone’s North Gate, attendants advise sharp curves and steepness of the temporary road ahead to Mammoth. Emphasis on temporary. The Old Gardiner Road had been hastily widened and paved after a June flood washed out the road through Gardner Canyon.
Superintendent Cam Sholly’s self-indulgent, aggressive road building will soon throw the delicate ecological/development ratio out of kilter.
A permanent road route has yet to be determined. A route through the sagebrush paralleling the temporary road will add 50 or more acres of unchecked development, plus the acreage in widening the temporary road, plus the crumbled remains of the original canyon road, plus the five miles not washed out.
If the NPS and Mr. Sholly really did care about park preservation, the one-way Old Gardiner Road would have been left alone. Until permanent road completion, traffic should have been controlled by traffic signals, the same as the 2011 Lake Butte wash-out we lived with for over two years here on the east side. Plowing the road from Mammoth to West Yellowstone could have been an additional optional supply truck route.
Clearly, Yellowstone management does not care about protecting park resources or increasing national debt, as tens of millions of dollars were foolishly wasted on their must-have temporary road.
One hour or more delays at a traffic signal on the original Old Gardiner Road, or driving around the long way to chic boutiques and coffee houses in Bozeman, would be too much inconvenience for pampered Mammoth bureaucrats.
It’s said visitors are loving Yellowstone to death. Yeah, right.
(s) steve torrey
Cody
