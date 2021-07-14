Just when I think my mental dysfunction put to music has no effect on readers short of belittling cynicism; (“What the hell was your point anyway”?) and outrage (“I’d cancel my subscription if not for the obituaries!”), someone lights up my life with a touching testimonial of gratitude. Those are the times I say to myself, “Hmm maybe I’m not so stupid.”
At our weekly “Blough Men & Friends” lunch, Dave Hammett says with a big grin, “I have to thank you for teaching me a new word in your last column.” Touched and humbled, I inquired as to which word he speaketh of. The word was “segue” not a big word, to be sure, but make no mistake: Dave is a highly intelligent man. Retired engineers don’t grow on trees, ya know.
But if he was not until now familiar with the word, color me uplifted to be the one bringing enlightenment. It just goes to show: One can go on learning new things even at the age of 76, and being the young pup to educate the old goat shows me I’m not just writing this column for the outlandishly lucrative paycheck.
Ya see, size doesn’t matter. It’s not how big a word one can use, but how one utilizes it. A writer needn’t use words unfamiliar to the average Joe to be good at his craft, and I won’t grope for the extravagant word when a simple, five-letter one suffices. The Bible didn’t become an all-time best- seller by throwing big words around. No, these divinely inspired authors had a message to convey, and weren’t out to confuse the reader.
Why ramble about “so-and-so having episodic conjugal relations, bringing to fruition young ...” when a simple “begat” say it all?
“Meshak and Fedelia begat Ephrat.” Clean, clear and concise. Had these prophets tried to show off their high IQ, the Bible may have been stuck on shelves like so many others. With no dictionaries yet in print and the advent of Google still years down the road, they’d have done less readin’ and more breedin’.
Sure, I know plenty of big words and could clutter my columns with impressive lingo like the uppity journalists who think their ink don’t stink, but I’d rather relate to the common man. Even in everyday interactions, I’m far more impressed with words that just sound funny. If you want to put a vegetable in a whimsical anecdote, I’ll take a rutabaga or a turnip every time. You say, “I didn’t just fall off the lettuce truck,” and you’ll get nothing but blank stares.
Certain words tickle certain people. On the rare times I run into Bart Adolph, I know he’s gonna say, “Now Doug, quit being recalcitrant.” For former Cody educator Jack Brimhall, the word I used in a column that tripped his trigger was “conversely.” Beautiful words are in the ear of the beholder.
So I thank Mr. Hammett – a fellow Tulsi Gabbard lover – for thanking me for my mid-level, “poor-man’s eloquence.” If my words can inspire a retired engineer, might some molecular physicist be reading me one day and bellow, “Ah, that’s what that means.”
