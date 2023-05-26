With lilacs blooming, campgrounds and RV parks opening, and foreign (no broncs on them) license plates filling Sheridan Avenue, we know we’ve skipped spring and gone straight into summer.
That’s good news for the 33,000 Wyomingites who are directly employed in the tourism business.
It’s good news, too, for the county tax base which last year saw a 3.3% bump in tourism dollars. At one point it looked like we might even be looking for tourism revenue to make up for the loss of oil and mineral revenues. As it turned out, the day is fast approaching when the major revenue earner for the county might well come from tourism.
That day is not here yet, although tourists spent $4.5 billion, that’s $4,500,000,000, in Wyoming in 2022 — up by 3.8% over 2021. In 2022, Wyoming also saw tourism adding 1,850 jobs to the economy.
All good. All very good. But I’m wondering why we don’t go that extra mile to get Wyoming’s fantastic fishing streams, lakes and reservoirs open to tourists (and our own fishermen). I’m wondering, too, if that’s why I didn’t find Wyoming listed in online resources as among the 10 top American fishing destinations.
Then, there are those 4,160,000 acres of Wyoming public lands that are locked away by adjoining landowners and aren’t earning the kind of tourism dollars you’d expect. Four million one hundred and sixty thousand acres. It’s a huge resource — more public land than many states have in total, and it’s inaccessible to hunters, backpackers, pack trip guides, hikers or any other recreationists. The streams across those acres are also inaccessible to fishing and other water sports.
So, what’s the story about limited fishing opportunities? I had to look it up. Wyoming law follows an old federal rule to the extreme, holding that our rivers and streams are non-navigable and, therefore, by federal definition, the banks and bottoms of such streams are included in private land holdings. That also means landowners decide who can use their part of the river and as most of you know, it’s the rare landowner who’ll open “their” river to public.
This is not true in many other states which interpret what is “non-navigable” quite broadly. In some, the state holds a public “easement” or right of passage over stream banks and beds below the high-water mark on behalf of the public at large. In other states, the litmus test for public access to stream banks and bottoms is whether or not the stream is or has been used for “commercial” purposes ... i.e. anything that makes money. Then, the banks and bottom are open to public use, again, below the high-water mark.
Thus, here in Wyoming, a fisherman is legal only in public access areas or where rivers and streams border government-owned lands. A rafter or kayaker or other watercraft user, on the other hand, can ply the waterway as long as they don’t touch land at any point. There are no provisions for picnicking on the banks or tying up or getting out to stretch your legs or stopping at a sandbar. Certainly, there is no camping or prospect of an overnight trip.
Take a look at the Game and Fish online fishing guide map, which clearly shows how few the fishing opportunities are near Cody and how many lovely fishing areas are blocked off by private ownership. Yes. There’s great fishing on nearby public land, but you have to ask yourself, how many people planning vacations want to stay in Cody and make the daily drive to reach those streams when they can go elsewhere and have great fishing near their lodgings? To Montana, for example.
How many families make that calculation every year? Difficult to know, but a simple statute broadening the definition of non-navigable or adding the principle of public domain could open up access to great fishing near Cody and would make more tourists and their dollars welcome here.
As for all of the inaccessible land—those 4.16 million acres. The fix? Eminent domain corridors.
The result of those two tweaks to Wyoming statutes? Vast new opportunities for the tourism industry and more revenue for state and local governments from recreational tourists.
