As I was sorting through one of my closets, I realized I have too many bags, too many shoes and too many sweaters.
We all have fetishes. Mine are the above three. Well, I might have a few more, but let’s leave it there right now. George believed one couldn’t have too many screwdrivers. Any trip to the hardware store meant one or two added to his toolbox. I wondered if sometimes there can be too much of a good thing.
This query I posed to myself persisted when I decided to figure out what Christmas movies I was planning to watch over the next few weeks. I’m usually a day late and dollar short and still remember when Christmas movies were few and special. Much to my ultimate dismay, I realized there are dozens of Christmas movies playing non-stop on television.
I remember when the showing of the classics became special nights, in some ways shared by thousands of strangers in thousands of homes. I guess I’ll dig out my small collection of the “oldies” and enjoy the memory.
As a football fan, I find it difficult to think there’s too much. But there are many more games than when I first became a fan. I remember when college bowl games were special because there were just a handful of games. I believe last year there were around 40; this year I’m not sure of the schedule due to COVID. Again, the sheer number of games has somehow diluted the excitement and the desire to tune in except in a more passive way.
Black Friday. If we exclude this unusual year, shopping has changed exponentially over the years. Brick and mortar stores struggle. Online shopping has exploded with more sites out there than we will ever know about or be able to figure out. I remember when shopping was an experience and one dressed up to suit the occasion, Black Friday was only Friday, and sales were truly sales.
Now, shopping is a necessity or casual activity done on a personal device while doing something else, not a special outing to look for that special something.
News programs. Well, the number of truly journalistic news programs is admittedly few and far between. I remember when the news divisions of media organizations were really news divisions. Now, they’re under the entertainment umbrella, which is fitting since that is their purpose – to offer targeted entertainment and create “stars” where the lines between fiction and non-fiction are intentionally blurred to suit the audience.
Unfortunately, most consumers are still fooled into thinking they are being provided the unvarnished truth and facts when, in fact, they are being fed what a few think will get them higher ratings and fatter paychecks.
At a time when many of us forget that many are struggling to have just the basics to get by in life – a roof, food, warm clothing, diapers, job – there are some who feel they are being inconvenienced with mask requirements. We need to remember that, sometimes, there is too much.
