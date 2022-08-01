To the editor:
A shout-out to the Wyoming Public Broadcasting Service for its presentation of the Republican Congressional Primary Debate. They did a great service by allowing all of the candidates to present their reasons for and defense of their desire to be the nominee come Aug. 16.
The people of Wyoming rely on our elected Congressional representatives to be our face and voice in our constitutional republic. When they fall short of representing my interests and aspirations for this great state it is my duty to express that by voting for the candidate that I believe will do just that.
In the past I have communicated with my representatives with mixed results. Senate representatives have responded every time I have communicated, House representative no response at all. After multiple attempts I asked for a face-to-face meeting, to no avail.
Now comes the crux. After trying to contact my representative, watching the debate and examining the voting and committee record of my House representative I have concluded that Representative Cheney is not how I wish to be represented.
Recent articles piqued my attention when they were conveying that Representative Cheney has not held a town hall meeting since 2020, furthering my belief that she is not interested in what Wyomingites think.
Voting for the recent gun control bill was not in my interest. Voting for a second impeachment of a non-sitting president proved she either does not know or care what the Constitution says. Participation in the House Select Committee is so select it broke with House tradition of allowing representation agreed to from both sides. The way the committee has conducted itself is suspect, not allowing cross examination or Fourth Amendment rights to privacy in publicly reading personal communications without the person’s consent.
Vote your conscience, not Representative Cheney’s.
(s) auggie mcbroom
Meeteetse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.