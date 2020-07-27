To the editor:
During a recent radio interview, Rep. Sandy Newsome declared that she is not for abortion.
She inaccurately stated that Wyoming has some of the more restrictive anti-abortion laws in the nation and that abortions cannot take place in Wyoming after 12 weeks’ gestation unless the life of the mother is at risk.
The fact is that Wyoming statute states that abortion may not happen after “viability” which, far from being at 12 weeks, is more in the range of 20 to 24 weeks. There is an exception to that in cases of “imminent peril that substantially endangers a woman’s life or health.”
According to Americans United for Life in its Defending Life from Conception to Natural Death 2019 edition, Wyoming ranks a pitiful 35 out of 50 in terms of being protective of unborn life. This is unacceptable in a predominantly Republican state. While there are a number of staunch defenders of life in the State Legislature, Sandy Newsome is certainly not one of them.
Rep. Newsome voted during the 2020 budget session for SF 97 - Born-Alive Infant Care Act, which would have improved upon an existing statute. In the same session, she voted against HB 197 - 48-Hour Waiting Period (prior to an abortion) based on her declared rule that legislators should concentrate on the budget in a budget session, with the only exception being for emergency bills.
In 2019, she further voted against HB 103 - Abortion Reporting, although this was during a general session. She gave no reason for having done this.
It is legislators like Rep. Newsome that cause Wyoming to have such a bad reputation on the issue of defending life. This needs to be considered when voting in the August primary, where Rep. Newsome’s opponent, Nina Webber, is firmly pledged to uphold life and the Republican Party platform in its entirety.
(s) sheila leach
Cody
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.