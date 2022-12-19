I’m typically a decent gift-picker; just ask anyone.
But for the past 17 years, each Christmas finds me with one big exception: what to get a guy in a wheelchair.
Thinking of holiday lists from Christmases past – well, let’s just say some gifts no longer make any sense for Husband Carl. No need for some handsome new horse tack when one no longer owns a horse. Also gone from the lists is anything to do with snowmobiles and the operative word, snow.
Try to put a glove on a withered, uncooperative hand, and you’ll see what I mean. In fact, put a big oven mitt on your non-dominant hand (to remind you it’s unusable), and you’ll see how hard life can be for a one-handed guy.
There are a few things, however, that have become necessary, standard equipment for wheelchair-bound folks – and can always use an upgrade. With all the ads on TV and the Web, it’s clear that there’s always a new gadget to check out.
Carl’s collection of gadgets began with a basic pill container. Given the fact he has a dozen or so prescriptions and some over-the-counter meds, he ingests a total of 30 pills a day. He needed that tackle-like box with all the compartments to organize a week’s worth of medications.
Next, he has lots of those “grabbers” to access things out of his reach. They’re varying lengths, a metal pole with a kind of pistol grip at one end and large pinchers at the other. Carl can use them to reach for things like cereal boxes or cookie packages, which I absent-mindedly seem to place on shelves too high for him. (He thinks I do it on purpose!) Now, we have them all over the house, in all kinds of lengths.
Surprisingly, I’m especially thankful this Christmas for all those grabbers. Recovering from broken arms has made it a real stretch – literally – for me to reach those cookies, too!
So, what makes for a welcome gift for Carl this Christmas? I’m thinking we need to upgrade his wheelchair accessories. He does have a catch-all bag hanging from the back of the chair, but it’s seen better days. When I’m with him, I like to put all my stuff in this backpack, too, so I don’t have to carry a purse. Maybe it’s time to replace the bag; I sure don’t want to be without a bag to hold my things!
I’ve always thought Carl could really use a rear-view mirror. His chair beeps when he backs up – much like a backhoe at a construction site. But that’s merely a warning to others. It’s basically hard to know if someone is behind him as he can’t turn his head and look. Beware anyone who stands behind his chair!
I could order an enormous cover for his chair meant for bad weather or a bracket that attaches an umbrella for summer days. There are some nifty cupholders, but they alter his clearance through household doors.
Yes, the Christmas list is a little different than in years past. Rest assured, the best gift of all is knowing that everyone is safe and doing well. I don’t think we could ask for anything more this Christmas.
