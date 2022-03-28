Buffalo Bill State Park looks to be listening to most active South Fork residents and treating the south side of the reservoir differently than the north side when it comes to future park development.
We think they’re doing the right thing listening to people prior to beginning even temporary projects, such as a plan to put campsites on Bartlett Lane on the South Fork last summer.
That plan was halted and, for the time being at least, canceled, after an outpouring of pushback from local South Fork residents expressing frustration with how 40 campsites at the end of a residential neighborhood would upend the quiet nature of the area.
Recently, they held a meeting for interested community members and delineated a plan to beef up accommodations – including primitive cabins – on the North Fork while leaving Bartlett Lane alone.
At least as far as meeting attendees were concerned, most appeared to be in favor of the plan. What it does is acknowledge the difference on the North Fork and South Fork. The South Fork does see tourists heading to the Shoshone National Forest and hiking, climbing, fishing and hunting opportunities. It also includes many AirBNB rentals. But, it is still far from the level of the North Fork, which has been a major tourist attraction on the way to Yellowstone almost since Buffalo Bill was hosting hunting expeditions from Pahaska Tepee.
Most people on the North Fork moved to the area knowing full well they were moving to an area featuring many tourists, which explains why there have been few, if any, objections to the state park adding more accommodations on the north side of the park. Clearly, there is a demand for more camp sites and other accommodations at the park as people flock to the outdoors.
We are pleased to see Buffalo Bill State Park staff respond to the desires of tourists. More importantly, we are pleased to see them listen and respond to the desires of local residents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.