To the editor:
Responding to John Malmberg’s editorial, “Food trucks should be regulated.”
I am writing this to clarify a few things and reassure the public. I can’t speak for everyone, but our food trailer is very much “regulated.”
I am in a partnership mobile food business Loaded Daily Delights LLC. Before we opened in May 2020 we in fact had to have Jeff with Wyoming Fire Safety check everything in our brand new food trailer and provide our fire extinguishers. We had Fire Marshal Sam Wilde inspect Jeff’s workmanship, who knows exactly what the “regulations” are.
We also had Tod, our local Health Inspector, inspect the trailer and equipment. He also inspected our foods when we were open to make certain we were competent in keeping hot foods hot and cold foods cold and our cleaning techniques were all done correctly, not to mention my certification in ServSafe to keep updated on said “regulations.” We actually welcome Tod to inspect whenever he wishes.
We also went to the city for our permit and they had their “regulations” which we followed, including our million dollar liability insurance.
We follow the same rules. The only difference between the restaurant which I operated and our trailer is a bathroom, a landlord and outrageous rent. We got our list of to-do “regulations” before we even ordered our trailer.
I am not sure where you got your information; I feel it is wrong and misleading. Our customers are safe because food trailers are “regulated.” It’s not like we are a lemonade stand. We operate in strict compliance with those regulations.
(s) Tara Torrey
Cody
