I’ve never married ’cause I’ve never met a girl like the girl who married dear old Dad. I’m not sure they exist, except maybe in old Flying Nun reruns. Naomi was as true and pure as the driven snow.
I only mention that because Sunday is Father’s Day and I needed a segue, but the point is: not all potential life-mates compare in any way to Mom and Dad’s 65 years of holy matrimony. Many are anything but holy, and nowhere is it more evident than in old songs where unfaithful treachery is blatantly exposed.
We do somewhat need these vixens and cads though, because what would music be without the heartless offender? A guy gets tired of “Don’t worry be happy” and “happiest girl in the whole USA.” Gag me with a spoon!
But some of these heartbreakers are downright wicked, often leading to Hee Haw-like “deep dark depression; excessive misery.” Nowhere is this romance betrayal more apparent than Simon and Garfunkel’s “Cecelia.” Who can forget, “Making love in the afternoon, with Cecelia up in my bedroom; I get up to wash my face, when I come back to bed, someone’s taken my place.”
I think we can agree that is one loose woman. Had it been me, I’d have said, “Okay, but I want him gone first thing in the morning!”
These kind of relationship sins can end in murder, as Tom Jones’ “At break of day when that man drove away I was waiting, I crossed the street to her house; she opened the door. She stood there laughing; I felt the knife in my hand and she laughed no more.”
The browbeaten sap remorsefully pleaded, “So before, they come to break down the door; forgive me Delilah I just couldn’t take any more.”
Women aren’t the only offenders – not by a long shot. Check out the “Cold-Hearted Snake” Paula Abdul commemorated: “It was only late last night, he was out there sneakin’, then he called to check you were waiting by the phone. All the world’s a candy store and he’s been trick or treatin’, when it comes to true love girl, with him there’s no one home.”
I could go on about these love vultures picking the bones of lovers, but suffice to say, George Jones “Quit Loving Her Today.” But my man Tommy Roe gives hope to all those blue exes when he facetiously sang, “Hooray for Hazel, she put me down; hooray for Hazel, she made me her clown. Hooray for Hazel, she’s up to her tricks; hooray for Hazel, she’s getting her kicks.”
But he wasn’t finished: “Hazel only does things she wants to do; she selfish and she’s spoiled and she knows that she’s cute. Hooray for Hazel, she still gets her way, but there’s a time a-coming we’ll be able to say, ‘Hooray for Hazel, she knows how to cry; hooray for Hazel there’s tears in her eyes; Hooray for Hazel, she’s meek as a dove; Hooray for Hazel, she’s begging for love.”
Even Mom would apologetically say, “Take that, ya cold-hearted tramp!” Then she’d sweetly invite her to church.
