Newborns have been springing out like Pop Tarts from a large toaster.
Last year was the summer of weddings. Two of my great-nieces, Katie and Taylor, staggered vows and, at this writing nearly a year later, remain married. I’m always happy to report success stories.
Now it’s “The summer of babies,” as niece Amber and great-nephew Trey’s wife Cierra have both given birth to young men, Bode and Courtland respectively. Courtland by all appearances looks just like Dad, so I’m sure he’s got some “Shovelhead Jr” in his future.
I’ve never regretted for a minute not getting married (well, maybe a few minutes when the ex-fiancée quickly married), but being a father is an honor I cheated myself out of. Oh, I can always adopt, but I fear the home visit would blow the process right out of the water. What are the chances they won’t look up and see all the cobwebs?
I’d have undoubtedly been a great dad, and I suspect my nephews/nieces would vouch for me. The casual observer might dispute that with cherry-picked evidence, but the proof is in the pudding when one weighs my entire body of work.
Admittedly, I couldn’t resist sneaking up behind nephew Rusty to pull his shorts down at every opportunity. And when brother Jess and Marti lived on Newton in the ’80s, I did indeed tie young nephew Jay and niece Stacey to a tree in the front yard and drive off, but if they recall honestly, they were torturing me with obnoxious behavior.
One of my favorite gags repeated ad nauseam over the years is to wrap up a can of beans or a raw potato to watch the younger one’s perplexed, disappointed expressions when opening holiday gifts. That was priceless stuff, and I was usually on a pretty tight budget anyway. But unless I marry late and it really is like riding a bicycle, I guess we’ll never know what a loving father I’d have been.
That being said, my hair is yellow and this fellow is feeling mellow. I thought I’d hate this lost bet price-tag and be seeking early release, but now I’m not so sure. I actually look kinda cute and have obliged at least eight photo op requests already. As seen on my Facebook page, an entire family begged for a group photo as the male Bloughs had lunch on the Silver Dollar deck. According to the 13ish girl who first approached, they really believed I was Joe Exotic and out of prison.
Leaving Zapatas one Sunday after church, a couple with a young son approached and she asked, “Could I get a picture? We’ll pay you.” As my cheap dad taught me, I growled half-heartedly, “Ahh, you don’t have to …” as she moved in, but after her husband snapped the pic, she slipped a five dollar bill in my hand. Five bucks ain’t much, but it adds up, and hey, I’ve got tigers to feed.
I have inadvertently re-invented myself and it’s starting to pay off. Things are gonna start happening to me now. Make no mistake: this is the summer of Doug.
