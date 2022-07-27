To the editor:
I support Rep. Liz Cheney.
I wasn’t born in Wyoming, but the state is my professional birthplace. I began my career as a federal district law clerk in Cheyenne and as a lawyer in Sheridan. Sen. Malcolm Wallop supported my first federal political appointment as assistant attorney at the U.S. Department of Energy – I was proud to be included as one of the “Wyoming Mafia.”
Twelve years later, I served as assistant secretary for Land and Minerals, U.S. Department of the Interior – managing BLM and federal energy. In each job, I swore an oath to the Constitution.
I know something about leadership and what it means when we say, “We are a nation of laws, not men.” As Americans, we don’t put our trust in a “strong man” to protect our liberties. Our trust is in the Constitution and its framework of checks and balances, representative democracy and federalism.
The Constitution is our foundation and strength – when we diminish it, we diminish our country. Liz Cheney is right to fight for free and fair elections and the peaceful transfer of power – these are fundamental to who we are as Americans.
She is a leader – doing the right, more difficult thing when it would be much easier to remain silent, to “go along.” Congress is a collective body; you have to work with others to get things done. A representative must not only be a leader, but also have integrity – people can trust their word. I saw those qualities in the debate.
Liz Cheney told us where she stands, “I will never put party above my duty to the country … to the Constitution. I swore an oath under God and I will abide by that oath.” That is what I want from my representative and why I am proud she represents me.
(s) rebecca W. Watson
Cody
(1) comment
Rebecca Watson, very well expressed. I could not agree more.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.