A little chicken called Henny Penny (sometimes known as Chicken Little) once felt something hit her head.
What? What could fall out of the sky but ... ? Oh, no, she thought, the sky is falling. She had to warn the king. So, she ran out of her farmyard clucking, “Look, look, the sky is falling. We have to tell the king.”
“How terrible,” said Turkey Lurkey, Goosy Loosy and her other barnyard friends. “Run. Run. The sky is falling.”
Clucking and quacking, waddling and flapping, they spread their warnings about impending doom.
The story, of course, is an allegory, one which has survived for hundreds of years because it taps into a deep strain of human nature. There always have been people emulating Henny Penny as well as those who thoughtlessly follow, loving a fabricated crisis. It’s just so satisfying, isn’t it, to get the adrenaline going. Besides, with some superficial “doom du jour” to occupy us, we don’t have time to worry over the hard issues — the ones we can’t quite figure out how to handle.
In fact, with the advent of social media, what was once just a human foible has grown into a monster. Look around. The Henny Penny students of the world have turned her lesson into a major economic tool, one used by thousands to earn good to extravagant livings and by even more politicians who know a great tool when they see it.
Their subjects? Well, I could write a library worth of books, but let’s take one example from the current Wyoming legislative session and Henny Penny warnings about the illegal immigrant threat to Wyoming. Which would be funny if not for the result: a bill to give $5 million of our Wyoming taxes to Texas, Arizona and New Mexico (perfectly solvent states) to help them build border walls and bus immigrants.
As for extravagant livings, just ask Tucker Carlson of Fox News (with an annual salary of $35 million a year). He might even get a raise next year thanks to his latest bit of falling sky – warnings about a wardrobe change in M&M ads. It turned into a Henny Penny steamroller.
“Spokescandies” wearing shoes instead of sexy go-go boots! OMG. American culture might never recover.
From Instagram to Tik Tok by way of The New York Times, “Saturday Night Live” and CBS, the news shot toward the heavens and spread far and wide.
Yes. Those poor M&M employees who gave up their go-go boots to wear comfortable sports shoes had done it. Soon, they became the spokes-image of all that was bad about today’s culture. Soon, they found themselves the target of the un-woke, the spoke and the not-so-broke while also losing their jobs.
Thank goodness, though, the sky didn’t fall. Our culture and Tucker Carlson’s salary are both still intact. And, at least for the moment, M&M has stopped anthropomorphizing its candy. I really don’t like seeing things I eat portrayed as human. Sort of spoils the appetite.
