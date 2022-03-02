I’ve taken a bit of heat lately … actually I wouldn’t even call it heat, even though I just did ... more like constructive-criticism I’ll ignore. It concerns the merits of disjointed, seemingly unconnected column topics.
Sure, I occasionally veer off point and bounce off multiple topics when the impulse strikes, but isn’t that how real-time conversations unfold amongst talking heads? A typical group conversation might begin with the skyrocketing stock market amid societal collapse, when one participant appears uneasy and fidgety. Suddenly, you’re all discussing hemorrhoid remedies. It’s ebb and flow folks.
I’m quite capable of staying on one subject, but only if that topic dictates elongation. Mutual reader interest also comes into play. I could go on and on about a PGA tournament, like last week’s Honda Classic when Danny Berger held a commanding lead through three rounds, but buckled like a clumsy man with stomach flu on the final day.
But does some kindly grandma really wanna plow through 525 words about a televised golf tournament – a sport she’s always detested? Likely not, but what if somewhere mid-column I veer off to a knitting anecdote about an elderly woman rushing into an ER with a knitting needle stuck in her tongue, lithping, “Don’t ackth, Doc?” Now granny is cackling while my golf fans ask, “Where the hell did that come from?”
Another reason for the occasional topic-leapfrog might be the latest update or timely correction to a recent column. Other times, it’s simply because I have a lot to get off my chest in a short amount of time, so I travel all over the dialogue map. Since in real life I’m often described by others as “a sullen, painfully shy, dark and brooding introvert,” I need to get as much out as possible.
That reminds me of the time maybe four years ago when I walked into Brewgards for a prune juice and began talking to a chap, Eddie, who was very vocal about his PhD. Down the bar a ways, a smiling gal spoke up with, “Excuse me: Are you as funny in person as you are in the newspaper?” With no hesitation, I deadpanned, “Not even close. In real-life I’m boring as all get-out.” This drew a chuckle as well as a grin from her male friend who had swiveled his big head.
Eddie leaned over my shoulder and said, “I’m his ghostwriter.” She then replied something that made me silently “LOL” … she said with a disgusted look, “I’ve heard you talk; you’re nobody’s ghostwriter.” That funny gal’s name was Janice and her grinning brother, Eric Barton.
Interesting side note, over time I’d often forget her name so Eric made it easier by saying, “We’ll just call her ‘Gipple.’” If this fun friendship-for-the-ages survives, I suspect she’ll always be ol’ Gipple.
Now a final deflection well worthy of mention. I credited two of my neighbors for co-fostering my deceased neighbor’s devastated dog Yoshi and finding him a perfect home. I failed to mention the most important contributor, dog-savior and angel Kathy McDonald. My own Ginger-girl is a blessed gift from her “3-Dog-Rescue,” and a whole lot of people hope Kathy never retires.
Now, getting back to ...
