To the editor:
I don’t care if a person is a blue-citizen or a red-citizen, their choice of petty politics is not important.
I am upset over a more fundamental problem – respect for our service personnel. Recently we lost 13 young military people to a terrorist bomb while serving to rescue Americans and others in Afghanistan. Thirteen young people simply doing the task assigned them, no choice, no hesitation.
The President asked that flags be flown at half-staff to recognize our loss and show pride for these youngsters. Driving around Cody I was dismayed at the number of flags remaining at full height as if such action to drop the flag to half-staff violated their Constitutional rights.
It has nothing to do with their rights, it is simply a salute to the loss of these young people. The loss may not be personal, but communities lost, friends lost, and families lost – even one from Wyoming – our loss.
Politics has its place – this is not the time or reason. We need to get beyond red and blue citizens and work to heal our country with red white and blue citizens.
(s) raymond floyd
Cody
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.