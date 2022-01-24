Last week in this space, I wrote that nearly a thousand words were added to the dictionary last year – words like deplatform, dad bod, long hauler and hygge. Then, I mentioned the word of the year from Merriam-Webster (MW), and – no surprise here – it was “vaccine,” the word online browsers most often searched.
There were other words on that list of most-searched words. For instance, remember last summer when all those cicadas, billions of them, decided that 17 years was plenty of time to lie dormant? As soon as those creepy insects invaded the East Coast, huge numbers of users began to search for “cicada” in the dictionary.
Then last October, Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook, announced that his company would henceforth be known as “Meta.” Almost immediately dictionary searches for the term skyrocketed. I read the definition, and I still can’t say I get it: “showing or suggesting an explicit awareness of itself or oneself as a member of its category; cleverly self-referential.” Say what?
For the most part, I consider myself relatively up to date; dare I say, “with it”? But there are words, terms or phrases now in use that leave me baffled – like “woke.” This isn’t like “I woke up this morning,” but it does have a sense of awakening or enlightenment.
Look-ups for the word jumped during the 2020 election when woke peppered conversations. According to MW, one who is “woke” is “aware of and actively attentive to important facts and issues, especially issues of racial and social justice.”
“Cancel culture” is another idiom tossed around these days. It’s similar to boycott or even shun, basically erasing someone or something from your life, withdrawing your support and making sure others know about it. Factoring in the culture part is what’s curious. MW writes that cancel culture is “the practice or tendency of engaging in mass canceling as a way of expressing disapproval and exerting social pressure.”
We don’t like your politics; we’ll never patronize your business again – that sort of rejection.
Where I’m really confused is with the virtual world – things that, as MW editorialized, “appear to be very close to being something without actually being it.” Run that by me again?
Today, even our money can be virtual, as in cryptocurrency (think Bitcoin). It’s “any form of currency that only exists digitally…”. Bitcoin (only one of several cryptocurrencies) now has ATMs all over the world where people can exchange their cash for Bitcoin. Put another way, “Virtual currencies exist mainly as computer code and have no central issuing authority.”
So, is cryptocurrency like a credit card but without the card?
Neither had I heard of “NFTs,” i.e., “non-fungible tokens.” Even MW has several folks weighing in on how to explain this idea. One Stephen Humphries writing for the site says, “NFTs are certificates of ownership of a unique digital item such as a video, recording or cyber artwork.” Supposedly, one can receive an NFT for tweets, graphic designs and even a written work that resides only in electronic form – maybe even “On the House”? “These digital receipts reside on the blockchain,” Humphries adds.
Wait, what? Blockchain?
I think I need to head to a drive-thru, hand over some cash and eat a real burger. Nothing virtual today, please ... .
