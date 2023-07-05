To the editor:
Cody could use more tolerance, kindness and selflessness when it comes to differing opinions.
The topic of the building of the Cody temple for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has become a difficult one. I am empathetic to the handful of neighbors that may lose a small portion of their view by the building of this house of worship. However, I believe this country was originally built upon the basic principle that God comes first even if it might require a small degree of personal sacrifice for one’s neighbors.
People fled to America to be able to worship how, where or what they desired. The popular vote of a few citizens living nearby shouldn’t dictate where people should be allowed to worship or what their religious structures should look like. The fact is churches do fit well into neighborhoods and remind us that we are a God-fearing nation. Claiming to support the temple, just not the location, saddens me because at the root of this claim is the idea that personal preference trumps religious worship and rights.
This mindset undermines the very laws this country was built upon: the exercise of religious freedom for all. Any other location proposed in Cody would likely receive the same unwelcome reaction because it is human nature to not want the views around us changed. This location is on the outskirts of town and is set back with adequate space from its closest neighbors. Members of this church serve in this community and are your doctors, your dentists, farmers, mechanics, business owners, co-workers, schoolmates and in many cases probably your personal friends.
Can they desire to have a place to worship God even if it’s close to your home and you might drive by and see it? God bless this community with softer hearts, unity and selflessness.
(s) Megan George
Cody
