Christmas is the season of giving and as we begin to look for gifting opportunities and as we are asked to shop local in an effort to support our merchants, so, too, should we think locally when it comes to contributing to nonprofit organizations.
There’s a variety of charities to choose from, including those that provide human support in the form of food by donating to the Cody Cupboard and Mannahouse, and shelter including Mountain Spirit Habitat for Humanity.
There’s also a variety of services including CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) for children involved in Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court processes; Crisis Intervention Services, which helps victims of domestic violence, stalking and sexual assault and their children cope with the initial crisis and aftermath of these violent crimes; Downrange Warriors, helping veterans and their families heal after serving our country; and the Children’s Resource Center, which offers early intervention programs that focus on the developmental and educational needs of children from birth through age five.
If you’re interested in the arts or education programs, the variety includes the Cody Country Art League, Park County Arts Council, Cody Heritage Museum, Buffalo Bill Center of the West, and Bright Futures Mentoring and Youth Clubs of Park County.
For those contributors who are concerned about the care of domestic animals, again there is the Park County Animal Shelter, a no-kill safe place for abandoned, stray, abused, neglected and relinquished animals, and 3 Dog Rescue, which focuses on rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming our furry friends.
And of course we can’t forget Holiday Helpers, which for more than 25 years has been organizing Christmas gift-giving for families in Park County.
The nonprofits noted in this editorial are only a small list of all the organizations that are working hard for our community. A more complete list is posted on the Cody chamber website at business.codychamber.org/list/category/non-profit-organizations-545.
In the spirit of the season, we encourage everyone to give to worthy causes.
