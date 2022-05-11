To the editor:
Thank you for your chronicling of the cultural resource of visitation through Yellowstone’s east gate with accompanying historical photos, (article, May 5).
In the same edition, John Malmberg’s editorial reminds us of Congressional intentions in 1872. Yellowstone was created “for the benefit and enjoyment of the people.”
Nowadays, resident federal and corporate bureaucrats along with other Park staff disproportionately benefit. The word limit precludes me from detailing al a carte residency schemes in the Mammoth/Gardiner area exclusively beneficial to Club Yellowstone (YNP) residents parlaying tax obligations.
As of May 6, Sylvan Pass had been plowed for nearly three weeks. Prior to “Opening Day” it remained closed to the public, yet open for the “benefit and enjoyment” of park employees. Mysteriously, the powers that be in Cody have never openly squawked about this loss of business in the years since opening day was moved from May 1st to the first Friday in May.
A typical summer downpour and ensuing mudslide blocking the road for 36 hours or so, has Xanterra Boulevard (aka Sheridan Avenue) merchants screaming bankruptcy. Strange. Very strange.
In 2017, former Yellowstone Superintendent, former Stampede Parade Grand Marshal, former Yellowstone landscape architect, Dan Wenk, eliminated 80 automobile parking spaces at Norris Geyser Basin simply by re-striping the middle and north sections. Previously, tour buses parked diagonally in the smaller middle section, while autos and light trucks parked diagonally in the north section.
The reappropriated Wenk design has bus parking parallel in the north section with the middle section for cars parking diagonal. Overflow parking is allowed along the three main roads converging at Norris Junction; however, this does not completely replace the lost spaces.
At popular Midway Geyser Basin, roadside parking is forbidden – dare I say verboten – thus, we have overcrowding by design.
(s) steve torrey
Cody
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.