It has been customary in recent years that when you know someone has served in the military you thank them for their service. This came into fashion about the time of 9/11. I think this was a way for American society to make up for the poor treatment of military veterans during the Vietnam War. At the time people confused the unpopular war with the veterans who had to do the dirty work of fighting it. Thanking service members is a way for America to atone for that mistake. Whatever the motivation for the thanks, as a veteran, it is my feeling that it is misplaced. I am thankful to have been able to serve.
Motivations to join the military are as different as the recruit signing on the dotted line. If you are male and served before 1973, you may have been drafted into service. However, in the all-volunteer military, learning a new job skill, enlistment bonus, college tuition, leadership training and a chance to see the world are all enticements to join. It sure looks good in the recruitment ads on TV. Other than some who joined right after Pearl Harbor or 9/11, the reasons for serving are often pragmatic and not noble or patriotic. I joined because I wanted to serve in the same army that William Tecumseh Sherman and George S. Patton served in. Oh yeah, and I had a newborn son and a wife to support in a bleak job market.
The military offers an opportunity for the recruit to be a part of something much larger than themselves. The individual is only a small part of the squad, platoon, the ship, the squadron. A young person often has their first experience with serious responsibility. Whether they are maintaining a multi-million dollar aircraft, being part of a combat patrol, or just leading a cleaning detail, the job must be done correctly and on time. This is true throughout the military and not just in combat situations. The young service member learns quickly that a screw-up might cause suffering (or worse) for the entire unit. There are not many places in the civilian world that a young person faces that kind of pressure AND has that kind of confidence placed in them to get the job done.
Military careers and experiences are different for every service member. Fate decides who gets easy duty and who does not. Pressure, stress and long deployments cause marriages to crumble. Many service members have mental and physical scars from their service and some never come home. However, every single veteran with whom I have ever talked takes great pride in the friends they served with, unit, their branch of service.
Because of getting the opportunity to serve, I became the person I am, today. Next to raising two fine sons, my proudest accomplishment of my life is my four years of active duty in the U.S. Army. I do not speak for all veterans but I know I can speak for many, THANK YOU FOR ALLOWING US TO SERVE.
(1) comment
"I think this was a way for American society to make up for the poor treatment of military veterans during the Vietnam War." Bingo...you said it. When many of us came back from Vietnam we were hardly ever allowed into any vets service clubs because the WWII vets didn't think we deserved to be there. Well,we moved on and so did they...for good. BTW...thank you for your service.
