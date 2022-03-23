To the editor:
A news article dated Feb. 23, 2022, reveals that Idaho just cut ties with the National School Board Association, joining 21 other states. Wyoming is not one of those states.
While the Wyoming School Board Association distanced itself from the outrageous letter from the National School Board Association to Attorney-General Merrick Garland seeking action against angry parents at school board meetings across the nation (which resulted in parents becoming targets of FBI surveillance), the WSBA stopped short of taking the more severe action that Idaho joined.
Six of Park County 6’s seven school board trustees will be attending the National School Board Association’s annual conference in San Diego at the end of April. Every year, according to information provided by Chair Brandi Nelson, “Park 6 budgets funds for trustee professional development.” A sum of $4,800 has already been allocated for conference attendance fees alone, or $800 per attendee. Then there are travel costs, to include airfare, meals and hotel accommodation.
This is difficult to fathom. While professional development makes sense for teachers, who enter into a career path that might reasonably span 20 to 40 years, trustees can hardly be categorized the same way. School board members are elected by the voters, and may easily be voted out at the next election. The “professional development” might well be to no avail and a waste of taxpayer money.
If trustees place such value on this knowledge, it seems to me that they might pay for this out of their own pockets. That is certainly what delegates to political state and national conventions do.
(s) sheila leach
Cody
