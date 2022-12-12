Conversation over Thanksgiving turkey turned to our many blessings.
One we don’t often think about is the gift of liking our own company, of enjoying living in a very sparsely populated area, and of not feeling lonely.
The two key words are alone and lonely. Alone and lonely. They look almost the same. They derive from the same root, but they mean such hugely different things.
The medical world tells us that loneliness is a negative mental state that can lead to a host of really bad health outcomes like: high blood pressure, heart disease, obesity, a weakened immune system, anxiety, depression, cognitive decline, Alzheimer’s disease and even death.
Check it out. Loneliness, more and more, is seen as a major health issue which hits especially hard in the holidays.
Even before the Covid lockdowns and not factoring in the holidays, a Pew Center study found that one in 10 Americans said they were lonely (i.e. suffered from loneliness as a negative condition). During Covid, of course, that number skyrocketed. According to a report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, loneliness affected more than one-third of adults over 45. Another statistic: one-fourth of adults over 65 are considered to be socially isolated (i.e., lonely).
The key here is the perception of being socially isolated, of being excluded from meaningful human interaction.
“I love being with friends, but I love my own company, too,” one of my guests said.
It may be counterintuitive, but loving your own company may in fact be the antidote to succumbing to a physical sense of social isolation, to the mental sense of loneliness, to bad health outcomes.
It may also be that we, as residents of one of the sparsest populated portions of the country, feel less lonely than our distant neighbors in their massive cities. After all, if we didn’t like our own company, why would we live in and remain in such an isolated area where the odds are high that we will – at least from time to time – find ourselves not just alone in an average month but separate from our extended families and units of friends during the holidays?
Our aloneness, our elbow room, our long sightlines lacking human activity bring a host of blessings. No crowds buffeting us. No traffic jams to negotiate just to buy a loaf of bread. No road rage. No long commutes. No lines. No being jammed into concert venues with ear-splitting sound. No living surrounded by multitudes of faceless, nameless others.
Do we appreciate all the advantages of our proximity to a wilderness and our sparse population and our appreciation of the blessings of aloneness? Maybe not always. Maybe not during the holidays when others are enjoying what we imagine as joyful celebrations.
That said, I suspect the odds are high that during the holiday season most of us will look out over this beautiful country we’re fortunate enough to call home and bless the fact that we are few, that we can be alone without being lonely.
