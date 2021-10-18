So where are we on the penmanship issue?
In 2009, David Mehegan, writing for the Boston Globe, asked, “Is the writing on the wall for penmanship?” His subheading in the article was “Cursive, foiled again.”
As I understand it, there’s been a debate about teaching penmanship in schools for many years. Today, computer skills, taught at younger and younger ages, have become so important that spending time in handwriting instruction has fallen by the wayside. It seems that the time students would use to practice loops and curls is better spent on technology.
Still, school kids must write answers to essay questions. They need to be able to read the notes they’ve taken in class and sign their names a dozen times a day. Without decent penmanship, though, that essay is likely to be returned as illegible. Notes scribbled in class are exactly that: scribble that finds the student wasting time in deciphering his own handwriting. And one’s signature becomes little more than that proverbial chicken scratch.
Granted, “Writing is evidence of thought, and good writing is evidence of good thinking,” is more about content and grammar than the literal act of putting pen to paper. The real question is whether I can understand what the writer is saying. Some contend that the kinetic energy used in handwriting adds one more avenue of learning. To sight and sound, we add the physical process of handwriting that slows us down just enough to make us think as we write.
David Nicholls, in his 2009 book “One Day,” suggests that his character Emma has that affinity for handwriting. “Sometimes, when it’s going badly, she wonders if what she believes to be a love of the written word is really just a fetish for stationery. The true writer, the born writer, will scribble words on scraps of litter, the back of bus tickets, on the wall of a cell…”
For me, it’s sticky notes.
Years ago, handwriting was complex with all the flourishes and curlicues. Take a look at the family Bible and see how fancy the writing really was.
“Then came A.N. Palmer,” Megehan writes. “While working as a clerk in Iowa in the 1880s, Palmer devised a way of writing that eliminated fancy curlicues and purportedly minimized fatigue, too. He promoted his method in a book, “Palmer’s Guide to Muscular Movement Writing,” and by 1912 his method was dominant in American schools.
Is that when penmanship lost its bling?
The website WeAreTeachers.com weighed in on penmanship with a Nov. 17, 2015, article titled, “7 Reasons Why Handwriting Matters.” Some of those reasons include the connection between the act of writing itself and the development of fine motor skills, ability to focus and memory. Apparently, my penning a sentence goes a long way to my remembering.
Moreover, think about all those handwritten cards or letters. Isn’t it nice when someone takes the time to write a sentiment? Even though the thought is there in a typewritten piece, seeing that handwriting is simply more personal and meaningful. After all, handwriting is unique to each individual, whereas a typed letter looks like every other letter in print.
We may need to practice the legibility aspect, however. As American Humorist Evan Esar (1899-1995) wrote, “A signature always reveals a man’s character – and sometimes even his name.”
