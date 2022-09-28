To the editor:
Sacred.
That is the best way I can describe my last day fishing with my brother. The Beartooth Mountains are quite literally my favorite place in the whole world. I have so many wonderful memories as a child that have stretched to this present day.
Catching crawdads, canoeing and camping with my family at Lily Lake.
I solo-backpacked in the Beartooths to photograph the Perseids meteor shower as a teenager.
Snowboarding deep powder runs in the backcountry.
My brother and his wife started their relationship there.
Taking motorcycle rides with my dad over the pass. My wife was brave enough to let me take her on a trip of our own when we were dating. We pit-stopped for many sneaky smooches and to regain feeling in lower extremities.
The fish we caught weren’t the monsters you chase on most of the streams in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, but there is something fitting about catching an Appalachian brook trout in my home waters of Wyoming. I sometimes feel like I’m torn about what is “home” anymore, much like these brookies. I live to catch these “native” fish in Pennsylvania, but here they can often feel like the lesser fish. Still, their wild beauty here is just as captivating.
But for a fleeting moment, it was special to catch them and for once felt like a little bit of my East Coast home was perfectly in place with my Rocky Mountain home. I felt whole for a couple hours taking my last few casts.
It’s been a hard couple weeks, but these waters have brought healing to my soul that I didn’t know I needed. I soaked in the last couple breaths of deep alpine air, and thanked Wyoming for gracing me with another beautiful day.
Until next time.
(s) Travis Guthrie
Lititz, Pa.
