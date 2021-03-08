The Cody girls basketball players were thrilled to have more fans back for Monday’s regular season finale.
So were we. It sure made a late 3-pointer by sophomore Brindi Brittain even more exciting when the stands erupted.
We’re sure spring sports athletes are thrilled to actually plan on a season this year.
We’re excited, too.
We’re closing in on the one-year mark since COVID-19 and related health orders began to have a big impact on our community. Last year at this time the rumblings of a pandemic affecting the state were creeping into discussions locally.
We’re preparing to cover the high school basketball state tournament – last year it was among the first major events canceled in the state. Spring sports, as well as in-person classes, followed suit.
While there are still some restrictions in the state at the moment, it’s a relief to look forward to the strong likelihood these students will get to be there for state, for spring sports, for all of their third trimester classes.
All of this is happening while COVID-19 cases dip to lows not seen since last summer and the vaccination rates of county residents climb toward the ultimate goal of herd immunity.
Things are looking good, and it’s great to see that some of the first events impacted by COVID-19 look like they’ll go forward this year.
Whew.
