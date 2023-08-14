It’s amazing the degree to which we find out later in life, Mom was right all along.
In fact, I discovered a few years that some folks have coined the term “Mommalies” to describe those sayings Mom was always foisting on her brood. As we grow older, we find those Mommalies embedded in management philosophy, personal relations philosophy, politics and wealth of other content areas.
Longtime radio commentator Hugh Hewitt once coined the phrase. He noted that so many of the make-or-break behaviors that give an advantage to one person over another can be attributed to the simple common-sensical things Mom used to say. In his case, he mentioned his mother’s “Dress the part.” His point was well taken. Even in our individual-freedom-oriented environment, it sure doesn’t hurt to dress appropriately for a job interview or a special dinner with someone important. Clothes may not make the man, but they might make the job.
My mom? She was big on, “If you can’t say anything nice, don’t say anything at all.” Hmmmm … seems like those in the political arena could take a hint.
A popular philosophy among some friends’ mothers was the tried-and-true, “If at first, you don’t succeed, try, try again.” In Wyoming, this is variously declared as, “Sometimes you gotta just get back on the horse,” or more simply, “Cowboy up.” One former colleague pointed to her mom’s “Patience, faith, reward.” By the way, she also said, “Any darn fool can be unhappy.” Now there’s one a psychiatrist could use once in a while.
A mom from northern Idaho evidently had various names for groups of people. She might call a group “mountain people” or “earth people” or “gentle people.” According to her daughter, yet another colleague, it was not a good thing when Mom called someone a “miscellaneous person.” As my friend put it, her mother would prefer a bad person to a miscellaneous person because, she said, “They had ‘made their face’ (decided what type of person they were). You never knew what way miscellaneous people would go; they were just unformed jelly and could slither any ol’ direction!” Another lesson for our political candidates, don’t you think?
Now, some of Mom’s advice seems a bit peculiar. A “scratch your head and think about it saying” came from a friend whose mom evidently was passing along fashion advice and said, “Blue and green should never be seen.” Or maybe she simply didn’t like blue and green?
Whenever a colleague misbehaved in public, her mom would say, “You don’t want me to take you to the LADIES ROOM, do you?” My friend admits she never went to the Ladies Room, but she was fairly sure she didn’t want to—given her mother’s tone. This makes me wonder if she developed a phobia about Ladies Rooms that she carries to this day.
I think the best I heard—and I’ve been known to say it myself—is, “Who said life is fair?” Clearly, we all know justice can be hard to come by at any age.
So, thank Mom for all her great advice, and know that sooner or later, you’re bound to hear it somewhere else—or repeat it yourself.
