To the editor:

(3) comments

Jared Kennedy

Sounds more like more delusional old fuddy duddies who can’t get with the times.

Report Add Reply
Dewey Vanderhoff
Dewey Vanderhoff

I postulate that an equal percentage of Wyoming residents are quite supportive of cannabis , either medical or recreational, or both as the percentage of Wyoming residents who want abortion to remain mostly legal. However, the seven extremist Republicans signing this propagandistic letter are supportive of neither proposition , which goes against the wishes of the general public on both topics, No democracy being expressed or implied by their ossified beliefs.

I remind them they all should know that Wyoming has the STRICTEST requirements to get a citizen referendum onto the ballot by run nin g around the Legislature. That ballot initiative system is set up to fail. The Lej really does not want to have mere citizens making law. As such, these Wyoming Freedom Caucus Ex-Tea Party obsolete obfuscators need to hear and know that their extremely conservative ill-informed beliefs are rapidly falling out of favor statewide. Which is as it should be...

Wyoming wants legal cannabis. And the State needs the money it will generate. QED.

Report Add Reply
John Smith

I absolutely agree!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.