To the editor:
The March 20 Enterprise article, ‘Locals Hopeful About Cannabis Future,” expressed the optimistic but delusional view of NORML and the Libertarian Party about wide support for the legalization of marijuana in Wyoming. NORML’s first attempt, in 2016 to bypass the legislature with a ballot initiative to legalize marijuana failed, and they only needed 25,000 signatures.
This time they filed two ballot initiatives, hoping one would make it. They had 18 months to collect only the required 15% of signatures (based on the number of voters in the 2020 election). They failed again. They got 15% in only 14 counties out of 23. Not a high bar, and after 18 months of effort, they couldn’t get it done.
A certain small number of legislators in the past 5 years have introduced a variety of bills proposing some type of legalization. They have either not made it out of committee or not made it to the floor. This year Wyoming’s two largest cities considered decriminalization and failed.
NORML always cites the UW 2020 Survey purporting a 54% support favoring legalization. Reading the survey one finds it was a random phone survey of only 614 people. 30% from Laramie and Natrona counties with three other counties making up another 20% of responses. So 5 counties made up over 50% of responses. What about the other 18? Wide spread support?
One of NORML’s failed initiatives would have decriminalized up to 4 ounces of marijuana. That equals 112 joints. In 1990 a joint had 2-3% THC. Today’s marijuana has 17-30+% THC. This makes today’s 4 ounces of joints equal to over 1,000 of 1990’s joints. This is not a “small quantity for personal use.” Half of THC products available today are ingestibles containing up to 99% THC. This is not “medicine.” For some unknown reason the Wyoming Department of Health has been told to stay neutral on marijuana legalization despite THC’s well known adverse effects on public health and safety.
It seems most informed Wyoming citizens are actually showing little support for legalizing marijuana despite the hype and optimism of cannabis supporters.
(s) WYCAN- Wyoming Citizens Against Normalization
Charlotte Carlton
Richard Jones
Dan Laursen
Sheila Leach
Dave McMillan
Donna Merkel
Nina Weber
(3) comments
Sounds more like more delusional old fuddy duddies who can’t get with the times.
I postulate that an equal percentage of Wyoming residents are quite supportive of cannabis , either medical or recreational, or both as the percentage of Wyoming residents who want abortion to remain mostly legal. However, the seven extremist Republicans signing this propagandistic letter are supportive of neither proposition , which goes against the wishes of the general public on both topics, No democracy being expressed or implied by their ossified beliefs.
I remind them they all should know that Wyoming has the STRICTEST requirements to get a citizen referendum onto the ballot by run nin g around the Legislature. That ballot initiative system is set up to fail. The Lej really does not want to have mere citizens making law. As such, these Wyoming Freedom Caucus Ex-Tea Party obsolete obfuscators need to hear and know that their extremely conservative ill-informed beliefs are rapidly falling out of favor statewide. Which is as it should be...
Wyoming wants legal cannabis. And the State needs the money it will generate. QED.
I absolutely agree!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.