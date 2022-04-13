We frankly don’t understand the reasoning behind the push for hand counting the August primary election in Park County.
What exactly are those pushing the idea expecting to prove?
Is the outcome expected to be that hand counting is more accurate than machine counting?
If the result shows the same totals, will the concerned parties then believe that the 2020 presidential election was legitimate?
If the vote counting machines in Park County are not hacked in the next election is that evidence that no machines anywhere have ever been hacked?
If the results show counting by machine is as accurate or more accurate than hand counting, what does that portend? Will the hand counting then face a recount?
Will the results of the hand count prove there was ballot harvesting or other voter fraud in other parts of the country in the last election?
Of course not.
There is no question there has been voter fraud for hundreds of years.
In the 2020 congressional election in New York’s 22nd congressional district, three ballots cast by dead people were discovered and that was just the people that got caught.
But how will hand counting ballots prevent that kind of election fraud?
Park County already has in place one of the most secure systems to keep people from voting twice or dead people from voting or voting computers getting hacked.
That is not to say voting fraud can’t happen, but the odds of it happening here with those protections in place are slim.
And we can’t comprehend how hand counting ballots is superior.
Whether the Park County Commissioners decide to allow hand counting of ballots doesn’t really make much difference.
We don’t necessarily oppose the experiment even if it is costly in terms of volunteer hours and probably a waste of time.
We just don’t believe the group pushing for hand counting is going to get the results they hope to show or be satisfied with the outcome.
