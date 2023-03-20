It’s Women’s Month again in the Equality State, a place that prides itself on its being in the forefront of giving women public office and the vote ... a century ago.
That was pretty much an end to the idea of equality. Of course, over the course of a 100 years there have been and are women who rise above the pack and who break through the glass ceiling, but they are the exceptions.
It’s not that it can’t be done, it just mostly isn’t. Not here. Not in Park County. Not in Wyoming. Year on year, nothing changes despite the economic reality that raising wages for women to equality with men would raise the entire economy.
So ... why not? First is what it’s not. It’s not genetics. It’s not a lack of laws supporting pay equity.
So? Is it something in the water or in the cradle? Nurture or environment or both? No matter how you parse it, Wyoming women still expect men to earn more, expect men to have the better jobs, expect them to get the promotions, expect them to be able to do more, and the list goes on. Maybe because Wyoming men, themselves, have a John Wayne, superhero cowboy self-image?
After all, traditionally, when a person thinks of that iconic Wyoming cowboy, it’s a man.
Attitude. Not too long ago I read a story about a Wyoming woman who was being honored for her position of leadership in an almost all-male organization. When interviewed about this, she said, “If my husband hadn’t decided he didn’t want the job, I’d never have taken it.” In short, she hadn’t broken through a glass ceiling, she’d been shoved through.
“Yup.” I remember doing something similar, once upon a time. So, I sympathize. But that was 50-odd years ago, I’d grown up here, and I still thought of men as somehow worth more than women. Obviously, I subsequently learned otherwise.
In the same period, I firmly believed that if I just worked twice as hard and twice as effectively as any man, I’d get the same promotions as the men I was outperforming. I clung to that idea way too long as my former colleagues became my bosses and steadily widened the wage gap between us. Amazing how much money that can (and did) add up to over the years.
Eventually, I climbed the professional ladder, but it wasn’t because of how well I did nor how hard I worked. What did it? Demanding promotions plus EEO laws had arrived. With that ammo, I hired a lawyer. My employers didn’t like it. I sometimes suffered for it on a personal level, but I loved and thrived in my new positions.
That being “back in the day,” I’d had to find out for myself what women can now learn through dozens of self-help books or online seminars. There are blogs and magazine articles and entire websites devoted to helping women through this process. Best of all, the law is on your side.
It’s no secret. It’s simple. You have to ask for that raise or that better job. No one is handing out money or giving away better jobs just because you’re a hard worker. Quite the opposite.
What are the chances of Wyoming women closing the wage discrepancy gap?
Recently, I asked a young, articulate, locally educated woman whether she felt comfortable asking for raises or income parity for herself. She didn’t answer the question directly. Instead, she told me she understood that she just had to work “twice as hard and ...”
It’s long past time to step up your game, ladies – not by working harder but by asking harder.
