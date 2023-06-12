I wouldn’t say he was disgusted or peeved or even mildly annoyed.
No, it was more like incredulous. He kept asking himself that puzzling question over and over: “In the space of five minutes, how can a reasonably intelligent and attractive lady manage to get guacamole all over her new white shirt? Shouldn’t it be an easy matter to eat that avocado concoction rather than wear it?”
OK, so I’m the lady and Husband Carl was the one shaking his head. But in all fairness, I have to say: White cotton is out to get me. It has a veritable vendetta against me, a fabric feud. I can eat the sloppiest sloppy-joe, or the basest of bisques and never get a single particle on my clothes — unless, of course, I’m wearing white.
Whenever I don any shade of ivory, ecru, eggshell or cream, a heretofore unknown physics principle comes into play.
It goes something like this: That which I’m eating leaps from the plate and plants itself squarely on my chest. I kid you not; this is really happening. There are unknown particles in those cotton fibers saying, “Fly, avocado, fly!” And before I know it, I have a green spot—or red or orange—on that white shirt.
Now, I should have known the guacamole caper was bound to happen. There was that avocado dip I love so much being served on a cocktail cruise. The green stuff should have been a red flag and the boat should have been another.
Nevertheless, I thought my khakis, a new suede jacket and that white shirt would be a great ensemble for an evening out on the San Antonio River back in 2003.
Of course, the bigger risk was the suede jacket, an early birthday present from my husband. A guacamole spot could be “Shouted out” from a white cotton shirt but not so with a suede jacket. Still, it was Texas, and leather was very big there.
When he saw me in the white shirt, I knew by the look on my husband’s face that he fully expected my impending doom. He didn’t say much, probably sadly resigned to his fate as “the guy with the green-spotted wife.” He cast his eyes downward and uttered a pathetic sigh.
The hotel was barely out of sight, the evening was young and the boat was filled with great company. Being the gentleman he is and knowing how much I like guac, Carl grabbed a handful of tortilla chips and a plate of guac for me.
He had no sooner turned his head to answer a question about hunting in the Thorofare of Wyoming, and that green goo took a flying leap, landing on my white shirt. Remarkably, it missed the suede lapels altogether which proved my theory: It’s all in the cotton.
My husband pretended he didn’t know me and went back to his big game conversation. Both of us were thankful the sun was setting, and our reservations that night were in a dimly lit restaurant. Even today, it’s clear that he’ll think twice about dining with me if I’m sporting anything in the white color spectrum.
I just have one question, though — the same one I had then: What am I going to do with all those white shirts?
