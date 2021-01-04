It’s now a new year and we hope it’s more positive than the one that just, thankfully, came to an end.
It’s been a long 10 months and we’re all wishing for the day our lives will return to normal.
The outbreak of the coronavirus has presented challenges for everyone and although the development and distribution of vaccines presents hope that the outbreak will be contained soon, we’re not there yet.
It was a difficult year for everyone, so residents can be forgiven, for the most part, for times when tensions boiled over. At the same time, the stresses of 2020 are also a reason to be more compassionate.
Everyone is going through a tough time, so let’s cut each other some slack. This year we should demand better of ourselves. Let’s spend more time focusing on the things that unite us as a community than on our differences. Ideally that also means less sniping at one another online and more constructive contributions.
It’s impossible to anticipate everything the next 12 months have in store, just as it was impossible to anticipate how 2020 was going to unfold.
As tough as it’s been, we made it through. As we move into the new year, let’s try to be safety conscious, considerate of our neighbors and willing to pull together and make personal sacrifices for the greater good.
Let a sliver of optimism carry us into 2021. We hope it’s a better one for you and your family.
Amber Peabody
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.