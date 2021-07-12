To the editor:
I write to share some research I have conducted with “Google Scholar” with my fellow citizens.
Folks, you and the nation, are being gaslighted and spoofed by what the media calls “Critical Race Theory.” My research found there is no such thing as Critical Race Theory in the peer reviewed literature that is not Marxist. As you might suspect, it has indeed come out of nowhere. This stuff originated in something called Lit Crit (critical studies of literature, i.e., fiction) produced by English and Modern Language departments. Typically such fare criticizes 19th authors like Samuel Clemons (Mark Twain) for not having 21st century sensibilities on race politics.
Wow! Thoughtful stuff, huh? There is also an obscure, totally marginal, entirely Marxist literature called “critical legal studies.”
Your president wants this vicious, hyper-racist, Marxist tripe taught to your children and is bribing national teacher unions with extra money to do it. Victimization is power and power is money. Last week the two national teacher unions signed up to embrace CRT, deeming it “valid history.”
Absurd! Why do the NEA and AFT want to teach first graders that they are racists and oppressors, and the newest twist, denial of racism is proof of guilt? Can you say tautological ideology, boys and girls?
This is not the normal parsing out money for benefits to some folks and not others. Though you might consider this socially harmful, you’ll pay up as the price for a quiet life. This is a racist and Marxist curriculum messing with your children’s heads, teaching them to despise their parents, themselves and their country. This is corruption and sedition at a blow. We need state legislation to ban this poison from our schools ASAP, with funded mechanisms to monitor and enforce compliance.
(s) rod hall
Cody
(1) comment
Sir, respectfully, you are full of it.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.