To the editor:
Caring for Powell Animals was overjoyed with the recent generous donation from the Sports Nuts of the Round Table. As a result of the efforts from Ryan Brown, Doug Blough, Lincoln Reese and donors, both shelters in Powell and Cody were recipients of $1,236.
Wow, we love our Big Horn Basin community, and we are happy they love us too. Thank you for assisting with the care of our four-legged friends (sometimes three legs). We love them all.
(s) elfried milburne and the board of caring for powell animals
Powell
