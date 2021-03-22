One would think that with an entire grocery store aisle devoted to cereals, there’d be a brand I’d like.
Au contraire. Even as a child, I never liked cereal, and I’m not sure why. The colorful boxes alone ought to make a little one love the stuff. Oh, I didn’t say I didn’t like the boxes: I read the stories, played the games, sent away for the free offers and looked madly through the pops to find the cool toys inside.
It’s the inside of the boxes that leaves me uninspired. Whether flakes, pops, puffs or nuggets, I can’t seem to develop a taste for the breakfast of champions. I’m not saying if cereal were the last food on earth, I wouldn’t eat it. I simply don’t crave it, that’s all. For one thing, I don’t like anything soggy. I know, I know. Cereal makers spend millions to keep their flakes crunchy to the bottom of the bowl. It’s still not enough to make me want to eat it.
Manufacturers are also adding all manner of flavors. From dried fruit to nuts and marshmallows, there’s a box of cereal for literally everyone’s taste – except mine. Dried fruits have moved far beyond the raisin to crispy slices of strawberries and bananas as well as crunchy blueberries. This is not to mention the coatings of sugar, vanilla, maple and the like. Why, one can hardly taste the cereal in the bowl. Of course, the flakes and pops themselves are flavored with chocolate and fruit and colored with every hue in the rainbow. It’s pretty, I will say that.
Neither have I ever liked hot cereal. Oatmeal, for instance, is so incredibly gooey. It doesn’t seem to matter how it’s fancied up – it still tastes like chunky paste. All the advertising sounds inviting enough: nice warm cereal swirled with brown sugar and raisins. Who wouldn’t like a bowl, right? I truly can’t touch it, though. Plus, heaven forbid it isn’t cooked correctly and ends up being lumpy.
These days, the cereal section has increased by half with the addition of granola, nutrition and protein bars. Some cereals have corresponding bars – some even complete with milk, which I think is frosting in disguise. One would think the candy-bar-like appearance would appeal to me, but alas, no. Cereal is still cereal whether it’s a chewy bar or a crumbly one.
So, for the sake of argument, what would I like for breakfast? Hold your ears, fitness types – I typically don’t eat breakfast. I know what you’re thinking: It’s the most important meal of the day. My problem is that I’m not that hungry first thing in the morning. Along about 10 a.m., I could use some breakfast, but by then I’m busy, and it’s getting close to lunchtime anyway. Plus, I’m as hungry or hungrier by noon when I eat breakfast than if I hadn’t. My philosophy is: Why waste the calories? On the other hand, if someone were to whip up an omelet or chop up some fresh fruit with yogurt, I’d have to reconsider.
By the way, I do like snack mixes with cereal, pretzels and nuts. Maybe that’s what I should eat in the morning…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.